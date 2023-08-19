As I write this, Oregon is starting into its seventh day of self-serve gas. What have I observed so far?

First, it takes longer to get a fill-up now that we have a bunch of untrained people fumbling around with the computerized pumps.

Second, the price of self-serve gas is 4 cents a gallon higher than at the station where they still pump your gas for you.

Third, at one of the stations I used to frequent, you often can’t buy gas at all, because the computer system is down.

Fourth, there are going to be more unemployed people because many gas station attendants are losing their jobs.

Fifth, the price of gas in general has gone up since we started self-serve.

Sixth, there are real safety concerns with untrained people pumping gas and darting in and out of traffic at the pump islands.

Seventh, I see no sign that station owner/operators are making more money. So once again, the government is handing out corporate welfare to the wealthy elite at the top of the corporate ladder at the expense of the consumer and the employee.

Thank you, Governor. We expect this from the Republicans. We hoped for better from a governor who asked for and got the help of the working class.

Frank Lathen

Lebanon