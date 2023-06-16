The death at the county jail was not a matter of facilities. It wasn’t even a matter of no medical training for jailers.

How much medical training does it take to know you have to send a seriously ill person to the emergency room? It’s down to any sort of training and the ability to act when there is a problem.

Which means consequences need to go where they belong — the three commissioners first, the county administrator and the jail administrator. It’s a top-down failure of administration.

Let’s not blame the jailers; they can do only what they are allowed to do. The county commissioners are paid huge salaries to manage the county, but don’t. There is the county administrator, who does the work for the commissioners, whose name is very difficult to find on the website!

We have let our county meander around with very little supervision — by us. If onsite jailers don’t know enough to get medical help — or aren’t allowed to act when needed — it’s a failure of the management.

County meetings are difficult for most people to attend. These meetings need to be at night, when working people can attend and speak directly. This is the appropriate time to let it be known that the way things are being run is unacceptable — if the failure of the recent levy didn’t get through, we need more direct action.

We don’t trust you, and we are not wrong.

Terry Weiss

Corvallis