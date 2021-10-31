Letter: We can strive for better opportunity

Partisan groups of all kinds, and even newspapers, exploit our self-serving human traits, attempting to drive wedges of difference that make it increasingly difficult for human cooperation to take place in America.

The political cartoon for Oct. 17 was designed to drive a wedge against the top 1% for getting a lot of money back from the kicker, but that wedge is disturbingly illogical and oddly mean-spirited.

In kicker years, every taxpaying Oregon household gets an identical share of the taxes they paid credited back to them. What could be fairer than that? But to those who have falsely claimed that the wealthy pay no taxes, the Oregon kicker refund is a messy problem because it proves the opposite. The cartoon seems to be attempting to shame the top 1% for paying more than its fair share of our taxes. That’s dizzying.

We should be equally respectful of all income taxes paid. The $173 average tax paid by the bottom 20% of those receiving a kicker is important. They will receive $30 back. But without high earners carrying the disproportionately heavy income tax load on their shoulders, our governments and public services simply could not function.