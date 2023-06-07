I’d like to thank Professor Wolf for putting the Second Amendment in historical perspective (“Time to repeal the Second Amendment,” April 28), and for emphasizing that “the right of the people to bear arms” was in reference to a well-regulated militia (i.e., our National Guard).

However, to repeal it would be an impossible goal in the current political climate.

First, an amendment must be passed by a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate, or by a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of state legislatures. Then three-quarters of the voting states have to ratify it.

I don’t see how we can gather such a super-majority nationally, even when most Americans support some degree of gun control.

There are, however, other ways to achieve reasonable gun regulations. We can vote out legislators who refuse to restrict private ownership of assault-style weapons. We must demand reforms inside the Supreme Court, whose members, once appointed for life, no longer feel accountable for their extremist ideologies.

The National Rifle Association uses its money to profit the gun industry and lobby politicians — we must end its tax-exempt status as a social welfare organization, and bankrupt it with lawsuits.

We can stop easy availability of firearms by enforcing expanded background checks and adopting buyback programs that worked well in other countries.

Most of all, we must dissociate ourselves from the myth of the American Rambo gun culture, and teach our children to be strong and safe without having to carry a gun.

Chinh Le

Corvallis