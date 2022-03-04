Letter: We can evolve beyond tribalism

Jim Croce, folk/rock singer-songwriter of the 1970s, once advised that you shouldn’t pull on Superman’s cape, spit into the wind, pull the mask off the Lone Ranger or mess around with Big Jim Walker.

Apparently good advice.

But if Croce was alive today, he might advise not to apologize to those with no forgiveness, trust a political puritan or believe anything presented by a partisan.

Humans are creatures of tribalism. We are not as opposed to bigotry as we are opposed to not being able to choose for ourselves against whom to be prejudiced.

Take for instance the “N” word. The use of it, no matter the context, can cost a person their job, their standing, their reputation. But yet the use of “white privilege” as a vehemently demeaning, slanderous, degrading slur is fine.

This mindset assures the Kate Browns will always be governors. Tribalism will be the constant, no matter the face or name, i.e., Ted Wheeler, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Trump. Proving we haven’t evolved much past being cavemen with nuclear weapons.

But we can evolve beyond tribalism, beyond collectivism, beyond the want for disposable populations.

All it takes is faith. Faith that we’re better than we were, to spite those who would constantly bring us back to past’s indiscretions. Faith that we can be better than the imposition of our worst moments and faith that political/cultural animosity is only a construct and not a reality.

Being always faithful to our greater possibilities.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis

