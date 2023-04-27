As a retired RN, I am writing to urge members of the Corvallis community to vote “Yes” on Measure 2-140.

This measure is critical to the health and safety of our community. One of the key provisions of Measure 2-140 is the creation of spaces to provide treatment for youths and families who need mental health support and wraparound services. This is an urgent issue facing our community, and we must invest in resources to provide the support and care needed to ensure that our youth have the opportunity to thrive.

Measure 2-140 would invest in safe spaces to address the cause of homelessness. This is an issue that has become more acute in recent years and requires a multifaceted approach. By providing safe spaces, we can help individuals get back on their feet and address the root causes of homelessness.

Furthermore, Measure 2-140 would create a community safety and justice campus which would include a new courthouse, district attorney’s office, sheriff’s office, emergency operations center and correctional facility. This facility is essential to ensure the safety and well-being of our community during times of crisis.

I urge all Corvallis community members to learn more about Measure 2-140 and to vote “Yes.”

Together, we can ensure a healthier, safer and more vibrant community for all.

Linda Ramsey

Corvallis