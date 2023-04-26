I proudly endorse Measure 2-140 and encourage community members to vote “Yes.” This funding package addresses some of our community’s most pressing challenges.

Drawing from my research experience in emergency management and my role as a locally elected official, I understand the importance of a coordinated and well-prepared emergency response.

That’s why Measure 2-140 is crucial: It includes establishing an emergency operations center, ensuring that Benton County is better prepared to respond to major events and natural disasters.

Through countless conversations with community members, I’ve come to recognize the urgent need for accessible mental health resources for our children. Measure 2-140 will expand the children’s mental health program, reducing wait times and providing faster access to vital services for families in need.

Measure 2-140 will improve conditions for those in custody and reduce reoffending rates by reallocating $1.5 million annually toward life-improving services such as behavioral health support. This will not only save money but also promote rehabilitation.

Finally, Measure 2-140 addresses housing insecurity by establishing a homeless navigation center, a “one-stop shop” for essential resources such as case management, health care and employment services. This systemic approach will streamline support and provide a solid foundation for individuals experiencing homelessness.

By voting “Yes” on Measure 2-140, we can create a more equitable, resilient and safer community. I encourage every voter in Benton County to vote “Yes.”

Sami Al-Abdrabbuh

Corvallis