Just saw Savannah Sanford’s March 17 letter to the editor reminding Val Hoyle to keep her promise to “work for working families, by voting to renew the expanded Child Tax Credit” (“Val Hoyle should live up to promise”).

This is a great example of following up with those we elect. In this case, the expanded Child Tax Credit momentarily cut child poverty in half for the short time it was law.

We can all help by adding our voices to her request, or make our own if we have a different representative. At the same time, we can ask for support for a renter tax credit that will slow evictions and homelessness.

Joining our voices, we can bring about positive change for families across the country.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington