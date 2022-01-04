Letter: We are getting through pandemic

The continuous hysterical commentary regarding COVID-19 has become a blight on our society. The shallow cartoon published in the GT a couple of weeks ago showing us foolish bowling pins about to be mowed down by the omnipotent omicron ball is an example. On Dec. 23 we got a rerun cartoon, this time featuring an omicron Christmas. What is the point? Everything is bad and getting worse?
The GT editor who chose to print those cartoons should be made to sit in a corner and read 100 times the thoughtful column “Omicron issue should not dim our lights” by Froma Harrop. It’s on the same GT page as the omicron Christmas cartoon.
We are getting through this. Vaccines work. Medical treatments are improved. New anti-COVID-19 drugs have now been approved.
Lonne Sower
Corvallis