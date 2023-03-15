Einstein reportedly replied that the most powerful law in the universe was the Law of Unintended Consequences (entropy).

Unless you’ve been locked in a lab or lost in designing dreams, you know that the earth is undergoing climate change. And we all have heard that burning fossil fuels are driving global warming.

Many of us also understand that land use changes are impinging on ecosystems that we depend on, changing micro-climates on a macro scale.

I recall talking with Mike Wolf of the Air Resources Center at Oregon State University back in the early 1980s about the potential impacts of the cessation of field burning in the Willamette Valley.

We thought that the Pacific summer inversion that typically spreads over the valley would no longer be penetrated by rising smoke plumes leading to hotter temperatures. When field burning was banned, the valley became a test case.

We know from many accounts that the Willamette Valley was intensely managed sustainably since time immemorial by the Indigenous inhabitants and that regular burning was a major component of their practices.

We now have filbert groves and vineyards where grass grew. No longer do smoke plumes break the inversion. Instead we get heat domes and scalded evergreen buds in the foothills. No more field smoke in town; instead we are smoked out by burning forests and timber towns.

The prior inhabitants managed the land sustainably with a population not surpassed until the 1950s. We are failing to do so here now. Unintended consequences indeed!

Will Bradley

Albany