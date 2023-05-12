A simple mental exercise might help us understand the game of chicken that the GOP is playing.

Today, Speaker McCarthy and his minions are demanding severe restrictions on future spending, across the board, impacting millions of the less well-off among us and leaving us saddled with the Trump tax cuts for the rich — and planning on blaming the Democrats for tanking the economy if President Biden doesn’t cave in and refuses to accept this “compromise.”

Now imagine a future scenario where the Democrats control only the House, with a Republican president and Senate majority, and there is a corresponding demand by Speaker Ocasio-Cortez in which the GOP must agree to enact strict gun control measures, legalize abortion and grant amnesty to undocumented immigrants, in exchange for the Democrats lifting the debt ceiling again.

How many of you think that President Cruz would capitulate in order to save the economy? The short answer is “no one” — because we all know that what is best for the U.S. no longer matters in the GOP’s political calculus, and we are doomed to repeat this insanity over and over, right up to the moment there is no “United” States any longer.

John Tietjen

Corvallis