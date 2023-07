The week of June 18, our elected officials in Salem were very busy.

The first bill important they passed was to make the potato the official vegetable of Oregon.

Schools, the homeless, COVID-19, mpox, jails, drugs, medication inflation, courthouses, taxes, electric cars, the price of gas …

Guess French fries are the biggest problem they can agree on and pass. After 53 years in Oregon, I'm voting for all new people in Salem this November.

George Shaw

Corvallis