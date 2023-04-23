This is a response to Ben Roche’s letter, “This is what GAPS should be doing” (April 5).

We will elect two members to the Greater Albany Public Schools Board in the May election. This is a nonpartisan election, meaning that candidates run without identifying with a political party.

I say Ben Roche had a clear purpose in his letter and that was to poison the well. If you are unfamiliar with the term “poison the well,” Wikipedia’s definition and history will be helpful.

I believe Ben’s purpose was to ensure that the upcoming election would be partisan. His clear intent was to identify candidates who have registered with the Democratic Party. Ben provides the usual negative or inflammatory language typical of partisan Republicans.

Conservative partisans rely on negative attacks on their opponents, while generally avoiding any positive or affirmative policies or actions.

The Linn County Republicans’ website confirms that Ben Roche is the chair of the county party. For me, that places him in a significantly partisan position. So his aspersions against candidates Michael Thomson and Ben Watts are suspect, if not disingenuous.

The children of Ben Watts and Michael Thomson go to school in GAPS. Michael is an incumbent with a voting record that clearly supported competent GAPS leadership, classroom teachers and students. Ben Watts has been on the budget committee for GAPS. I would encourage all voters to compare Michael’s and Ben’s records of service to GAPS against whoever may run against them.

Steve Harbert

Albany