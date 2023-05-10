Why does the 2-140 ballot title include “mental health” and “homelessness” when no money from the bond will be used for either purpose?

This bond pays only for a new sheriff’s office and a jail that voters have rejected three times already.

Only now a larger building will house fewer inmates and will be roughly three times the cost of the last proposal.

There are 1,408 jails beds in adjacent counties. Can better use be made of regional resources?

The site? A farm seized from a farmer who does not want to sell his land.

This bond issue does not pay for the new courthouse; an additional $36 million will be borrowed to pay for that and funded by the county’s plan to approve an expansion of Coffin Butte Landfill.

Does this bond pay for the expected increase in yearly operating costs for all these new facilities? No, it does not, and voters are not being told what that will cost.

Here’s what Jackson County said about its recent jail-construction bond measure:

“It would be a huge mistake to spend money to build a new jail without planning to fund its operation.”

In 1996, Multnomah County passed a bond measure to open a new jail. That building, which cost voters $58 million in 2004, was never used to house inmates because of a lack of funding, and was sold for $5 million in 2018.

Voters are not being told this proposal’s true costs or how they will be paid for.

Mark Yeager

Corvallis