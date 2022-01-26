Letter: Voter fraud is almost nonexistent

In her article on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on the Oregon State University campus, your reporter Joanna Mann wrote “Republicans are hesitant to pass this [voting rights] legislation because they fear it will lead to voter fraud.”

This is nonsense. Republican representatives and senators, except those who have totally bought the Big Lie of a stolen election, know that voter fraud is essentially nonexistent in this country. They also know that enactment of voting rights legislation will thwart their desire to impede, as much as possible, voting by non-Republicans and people of color.