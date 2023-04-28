Hello, all you fiscally responsible people.

Benton County spends $1.5 million every year to transport people in custody and house them in other counties. If the new justice facility lasts 40 years, it will nearly pay for itself! ($1.5 million x 40 years = $60 million)

And those numbers do not account for how inflation would affect costs for labor, gas, vehicles and space rental rates at other counties. Or whether there will even be space in other counties.

Don’t our law enforcement people have more important things to do right here in our county rather than driving around the state? Our Benton County Sheriff deputies deserve our respect for their time. Spend our money here in our county instead of spreading it around the state.

This is a well-designed, comprehensive plan, and that’s why I’m voting “Yes” on 2-140.

Betty Malone

Philomath