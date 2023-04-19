Measure 2-140 would provide resources critical to strengthening the health and safety of our community.

It is a much-needed investment to better protect all of us and deliver difference-making services for people experiencing homelessness and those in crisis.

Your “Yes” vote funds expanded facilities to provide mental health treatment and services for children, teens and families in a safe, supportive environment.

Your “Yes” vote invests in a homelessness navigation center to provide those experiencing homelessness access to services to help get people off the streets.

Your “Yes” vote establishes an emergency operations center to ensure first responders can effectively coordinate response in the case of a disaster.

Your “Yes” vote builds a community safety and justice campus to house a safer courthouse and a modern jail providing mental health treatment and addiction recovery services to help offenders change habits and build better lives.

Helping others helps all of us. Vote “Yes” on Measure 2-140 to help address homelessness, mental health and community safety, creating better outcomes for all of us in Benton County. For more information, search Measure 2-140 online.

Curtis Wright

Corvallis