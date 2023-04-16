It's compelling to hear “Healing, not handcuffs.”

Of course it’s best to avoid unnecessary incarceration. Kudos to Benton County for recognizing the need for a 24/7 crisis center as a key part of the Justice System Improvement Plan. Our drug court program also offers alternatives to jail time when folks follow through on their assigned treatment programs and meet designated behavioral expectations.

But let’s get real. Sometimes a crime committed is far too serious for a cite-and-release response. Sometimes the accused display an inability to follow through on needed changes in behavior. For everyone’s safety, time away in a secure location is required.

For a jail or correctional facility to be the desired location for those who cannot be safely released, it must offer treatment and educational programs on site for all inmates, based on their risk factors and needs.

Before release, preparation for reentry into the community ensures much less recidivism. Kudos again to Benton County for a Justice System Improvement Plan that honors these essential elements.

Vote “Yes” on Measure 2-140 for the much-needed improvements in community safety, mental health and homelessness facilities. The changes are long overdue.

Elona Meyer

Corvallis