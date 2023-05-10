As a parent and PTA treasurer in the Greater Albany Public Schools district, I am excited to support Michael Thomson for the school board.

Michael’s commitment to fiscal responsibility is essential to me and my family. We need someone who will ensure our tax dollars are spent wisely and efficiently.

But it’s not just about the money — Michael’s dedication to advocating for all students is also crucial! We need someone who will work to create opportunities for education to serve each family in our community.

Michael has proven his commitment to supporting teachers — the backbone of our children’s education, who deserve our full support.

This is an important election. Please join me in supporting Michael Thomson for Greater Albany Public Schools Board. He’ll do what is best for our children and what is best for our educators.

Scott Azorr

Albany