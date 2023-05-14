How we educate our children is among the most important decisions we make, and it will decide the future of our community.

Over the last several years, we have seen examples across the country of parents being shut out of the decision-making process by their local school boards, having their input disregarded by the people they elected to represent them.

Fortunately, we have two stellar individuals who have stepped up to serve to ensure it doesn’t happen in Albany. As a mom, I feel incredibly fortunate to raise my family here in such a special community.

Please join me in casting your ballot for Ryan Mattingly and Sean Taylor for the Greater Albany Public Schools Board. They both bring different life experiences, but they each share our local values and want to see our children succeed. They will prioritize academic achievement by ensuring all children have the tools necessary to be successful in the classroom.

Both will respect parent’s voices, strengthen campus security to keep our children safe, and support strong mental health services. Elections matter. Vote for Ryan Mattingly and Sean Taylor for school board!

Shelly Boshart Davis

Albany