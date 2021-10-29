Letter: Vote in support of Measure 2-131

Support rural firefighters!

I am in favor of Measure 2-134, which renews a five-year operating local option tax levy for the North Albany Rural Fire Protection District, at the rate of $.75 per $1,000 of assessed value for $167,650 to finance the operations of the district beginning in 2022-23. The operating tax for this measure is in addition to the permanent rate limit of $1.4071 per $1,000 of assessed value.

This is the best estimate from the county assessor’s office, and seems a small price to pay for the life-saving service that the North Albany firefighters provide with courage and dedication to the community every single day! The firefighters deserve to have the support from the community they serve, so please vote “yes” on Measure 2-134 on Nov. 2!

Support extending deadline for recruitment of city manager: Measure 2-131 would lengthen the time the Corvallis City Council is allowed to fill a vacancy in the city manager position from a maximum of six months to two years. This includes extending the pro tem manager’s term as well.