Letter: Vote Helen Higgins for commissioner

One of the most important skills for a political leader to have is the ability to communicate — with fellow lawmakers and, most importantly, with constituents, the voters.

Helen Higgins has experience and has achieved results working to secure funding from the State of Oregon for emergency child care, and to help shape school-age care regulations. She led a team of nonprofit leaders to successfully direct a portion of the local America Rescue Plan Act funds to support social service agencies who help those most impacted by COVID-19. She is a tireless advocate for the purpose of making important change.

We need Helen’s leadership, experience and communication skills in these next four years. Join me in bringing in a new leader with fresh ideas and the energy to help us build a better Benton County. Vote Helen Higgins for Benton County Commissioner on May 17!

Bob Heald

Albany

