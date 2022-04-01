Letter: Vote Helen Higgins for commissioner

The arc of history is descending upon up us so rapidly that it challenges us all to pay close attention to climate change, homeless increases, polarization of society, sudden unknown diseases, lack of affordable housing, attack on public education and an evil dictator on the loose.

It’s time for a change up and down our political institutions to new ideas and ways to help us be aware and find solutions.

Helen Higgins will bring a fresh new voice to the Benton County Board of Commissioners!

She brings not only her former business skills but her public experience in growing our local Boys & Girls Club. As the director, she made the public aware of an overwhelming need for children who require a daytime home after school.

Watching her over the years, she grew that need into an experience of hope and a future for these children. It was a love for the most important segment of our society: children!

Think what that dedication could mean to our entire county and its problems.

Vote for Helen Higgins for Benton County commissioner.

Tony Van Vliet

Corvallis

