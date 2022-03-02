Letter: Vote Helen Higgins for commissioner

The Oregon primary is May 17. We get a chance to reconsider our choices of four years ago, and evaluate whether we’re moving ahead or sideways or are stuck.

But how does a voter evaluate Benton County commissioners? It’s one of those public positions that runs under the radar; small-town mayors get more coverage, more attention, more press/social media hits. But a county commissioner? Roads, water systems, public health, county jail, elections and voting, public lands, licenses and, oh yeah, the county fairground.

Doesn’t sound very sexy but certainly covers a lot of territory, more like a company with lots of departments. Lots of budget decisions. Lots of happy or angry constituents to deal with. Whom would you choose as the leader of this company? Probably a person who has the bona fides of running a company with the same complications Benton County government oversees.

Helen Higgins is a well-known entity in Corvallis. A seasoned high-tech manager and now the high-powered driver of the Boys & Girls Club. The woman who leaped into the COVID-19 crisis with all-day day care for essential personnel. Not because there was a pot of taxpayer money she could dip into but because there was a need that wasn’t being met in the community.

Now that’s the kind of firepower we could use at the county commissioner’s table.

Vote for Helen Higgins.

Peggy Joyce

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0