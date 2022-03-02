Letter: Vote Helen Higgins for commissioner

The Oregon primary is May 17. We get a chance to reconsider our choices of four years ago, and evaluate whether we’re moving ahead or sideways or are stuck.
But how does a voter evaluate Benton County commissioners? It’s one of those public positions that runs under the radar; small-town mayors get more coverage, more attention, more press/social media hits. But a county commissioner? Roads, water systems, public health, county jail, elections and voting, public lands, licenses and, oh yeah, the county fairground.
Doesn’t sound very sexy but certainly covers a lot of territory, more like a company with lots of departments. Lots of budget decisions. Lots of happy or angry constituents to deal with. Whom would you choose as the leader of this company? Probably a person who has the bona fides of running a company with the same complications Benton County government oversees.
Helen Higgins is a well-known entity in Corvallis. A seasoned high-tech manager and now the high-powered driver of the Boys & Girls Club. The woman who leaped into the COVID-19 crisis with all-day day care for essential personnel. Not because there was a pot of taxpayer money she could dip into but because there was a need that wasn’t being met in the community.
People are also reading…
Now that’s the kind of firepower we could use at the county commissioner’s table.
Vote for Helen Higgins.
Peggy Joyce
Albany