As a 16-year member of the Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education, I am urging all Albany residents to vote for Stacie Wyss-Schoenborn for the LBCC Board.

She was appointed to the board this past year and has been a fabulous addition. She has been very involved with LBCC in the past. She has been on the LBCC Foundation Board and was board chair last year.

She is very supportive of LBCC and its mission. She is also very involved in Albany’s community, being the present president of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.

In her work life, she is the CEO of Central Willamette Credit Union. So all parts of her life point their way to the LBCC Board of Education.

Please vote for Stacie!

Dick Running

Albany