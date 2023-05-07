I have recently read of concerns that the Greater Albany Public Schools Board race is being made partisan.

It’s interesting that Ben Roche failed to associate himself with the Linn County Republican Party at the same time he in this paper accused Democrats like myself of making the races partisan (“This is what GAPS should be doing,” April 5).

We have since seen multiple GOP efforts, including print pieces and social media posting, explicitly tying two candidates, Sean Taylor and Ryan Mattingly, to this Republican Party. This is blatant partisanship and glaring hypocrisy on their part.

We should all agree that our student education, schools and school district are of great importance, and that we are all stakeholders in the education of our youth for the greater good of our community.

While politics is inherent in our elected board system of governance, highly partisan ideology should not be.

The directors offered by the Republicans in the last two cycles don’t bother to hide their partisan associations, and indeed behave as if their goal and mandate is to be contemporary Republicans rather than focusing on improving our schools.

The last two years have seen very costly no-cause and no-explanation terminations, complete lack of transparency, and a recent board meeting temper tantrum.

The Republican challenger for Zone 3 has no experience, no platform, yet wants to be “our voice.”

Let the voice of reason prevail. I urge you to join me in voting for Michael Thomson and Ben Watts. Vote for experience and dedication to the best education for our students.

Mark Leonard

Albany