Letter: Vote for measure to support local pool

I have been a member of the Lebanon Community Pool since I retired from teaching in 2004.

I’m now serving on the pool board and lead an early morning (6:45) aerobics class. There is another one at 11. I also love the Deep Water 8 a.m. jogging class that has been offered five days a week for 10 years.

For those of you who haven’t used this wonderful 55-year-old facility, you are missing a great opportunity to improve your health and have fun at the same time.

Our pool provides education, rehabilitation, competition and recreation.

Swim lessons are held year-around for all ages, and third-grade classrooms each have two weeks of swim lessons. High school PE have classes in the pool, as well as lifesaving classes and first aid/CPR.

Our therapy pool, which is used almost constantly, provides rehabilitation for people after surgeries and injuries, and swim classes for babies are also held in it. The high school and community swim teams have proud records to show for their hard work.

We also have aerobic, yoga and deep-water jogging classes. I haven’t even mentioned lap swim, which is a big part of our day. Nor have I mentioned recreational swims and party rentals. More than 60,000 entries were recorded this last year.

Please support the May 17 bond measure to ensure the continuation of this valuable asset for our community.

Peggy Snyder

Lebanon

