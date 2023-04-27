It is with utmost respect and delight that I recommend Chris Hawkins to serve as a member of the Corvallis School District Board.

Chris has a unique understanding of the challenges facing teachers, administration and students. In her various career capacities, she has effectively and compassionately served all three entities.

Chris is the parent of three 509J graduates. Her grandchildren are currently enrolled in our public schools as well. She is committed to investing her time and talents to ensure that 509J continues to provide a great education for all students.

Chris is a good listener, resourceful problem-solver, adept at coordinating resources, and a tireless advocate for supporting children and families.

I have known Chris for 35 years as a colleague and friend. I, too, have grandkids in the district and am grateful that she is willing to serve in this impactful way.

Please cast your vote for Chris Hawkins as a member of the 509J School Board!

Eneke Warnke

Corvallis