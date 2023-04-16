Ben Roche’s letter (“This is what GAPS should be doing,” April 5) was a fascinating exhibit of cognitive dissonance.

This is the guy who’s been open in Facebook posts about his belief that schools shouldn’t treat children in alignment with their gender identity. In another post attacking Director Thomson, Roche posts a picture of Thomson’s kid daughter.

He’s the chair of the local Republican Party. Apolitical, indeed.

Look: Hypocrisy is the new norm. My point is more the façade of “Ah, shucks, for the kids!” that he so eloquently communicates is one that is echoed by our newest board members — the ones he helped elect — while they methodically dismantle our school district.

We shouldn’t be surprised, then, when Director Morse repeats the transphobic trope at a Greater Albany Public Schools listening session that schools are installing litterboxes for students who identify as cats. Or when Director Wilson can’t define the word equity in an interview.

Or when teachers can’t bargain for a raise — a priority Roche and I apparently share — because the district overspent hiring Director Nyquist’s golfing buddy to be superintendent.

For the kids, indeed.

The new board members are political pawns, voted in for political reasons, to do the political bidding of the political entities they serve. If that’s what you look for in a school board, you’ve likely stopped reading already. For everyone else: Look at the candidates Roche opposes, then vote for them.

Bobby Schueller

Albany