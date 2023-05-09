As an LGBTQIA+ alumnus of the Greater Albany Public Schools district, I am proud to endorse Ben Watts for the GAPS Board.

I believe that Ben’s commitment to equity in learning and addressing learning loss shows that he is dedicated to ensuring that all students have the support they need to succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances.

I appreciate Ben’s focus on making schools safe and welcoming for every student in education. I wish there had been the resources available to me that are available now when I was going through school in Albany and finding my own identity.

Those resources are moot, though, if we elect leaders who refuse to make them accessible. Ben has been committed from the beginning to helping all students — students like me — throughout their K-12 education.

I believe that Ben Watts is the right person to lead our school board and ensure that all students, including those in the LGBTQIA+ community, have the resources and support they need to succeed in school and life. Please vote for Ben Watts.

Matthew Schueller

Albany