I support Amy Vetor as candidate for Zone 5 of the Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District.

In her first term on the board, Amy has taken the job very seriously. She is an eager learner, hard worker and able collaborator. Her judgments are informed by both her work as a public-school teacher and her role as a parent of Hamilton Creek School students.

Most important, she keeps the diverse needs of our children always in mind, and strives to get them all what they need to thrive.

Like Mayor Alex Johnson II, I endorse Amy for another term on the Education Service District Board.

Linda Ziedrich

Lebanon