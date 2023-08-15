Volumes of history shouldn’t fade away

So many people are disturbed by what they find on library shelves these days. I am more disturbed by what is disappearing.

Oregon State University’s library has a vast collection on its sixth floor of bound volumes of historic newspapers and magazines dating back to the 19th century.

At least for now.

They are being moved to an offsite facility. People will still be able to see them, but they have to request a specific volume that will then have to be transported to the library.

No longer will you able to take a leisurely stroll through the pages of time, finding knowledge you never knew you were seeking from voices speaking to you directly as history unfolds.

You might have stumbled across John Spargo’s exposé on child labor in “The Bitter Cry of the Children” in McClure’s Magazine in 1906, or read about systemic racism in such woke newspapers as The Liberator in 1833.

One can hardly blame library officials for moving the newspapers and magazines.

They have limited space and resources in a changing culture with little interest in ink on paper and primary sources of information. You have to meet people where they are, as they say.

I understand. However, the university and the community at large are losing something beautiful and priceless. Those volumes of history shouldn’t just fade away without any of us noticing … and mourning.

Tom Henderson

Independence