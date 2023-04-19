I am writing to thank Gov. Kotek for her recent visit and for showing us in her first 100 days as governor that she is committed to the promises she made when she was elected.

In March, Gov. Kotek paid Corvallis a visit as a part of her One Oregon Listening Tour to ask a small group of providers, including Corvallis Housing First, about our experiences and needs as frontline organizations responding to homelessness, behavioral health and addiction. It is a very rare occurrence that someone in her position would meet with us for an hour.

She and the First Lady listened to our stories about how housing and behavioral health are challenges we face every day. What we heard in response is that the governor has a clear, mission-focused approach: Pass the Emergency Homelessness Response Package, invest an additional $1 billion to build affordable housing statewide — which is desperately needed in our community — and advance accountability and new investments in behavioral health.

Her visit came at a time of discontent in Corvallis over the growing visibility of homelessness as well as being left out of the first draft of her homelessness emergency funding package. However, that package has since passed the legislature with another $26 million earmarked for the Rural Oregon Continuum of Care, which includes Benton County, and a promise of measurable, visible solutions to homelessness across the state.

Like her first 100 days in office, we can expect listening, action and results in the future.

Andrea Myhre

Corvallis