Despite prior bipartisan support, the Child Tax Credit has not been renewed, despite its important impact on reducing child poverty.

As a loving older sister and a former babysitter, I can say that having that extra money to take care of a child can make all the difference. In a world where the cost of living is rising, from rent to child care, families need the support of the tax code.

It is high time that the tax code works for working families. In my own community of Corvallis, I know families who are food-insecure and are struggling to make ends meet.

The Child Tax Credit can make all the difference. This issue is acute and affects not only our communities, but also communities all across the country.

Luckily for us, we have Val Hoyle, a newly elected progressive whose campaign claims have promised to work for working families. Val Hoyle should live up to that promise by voting “Yes” on the Child Tax Credit to help children and families all over Oregon and the country.

Savannah Sanford, RESULTS volunteer

Corvallis