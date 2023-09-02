In the entire article about leaf pick-up in the Aug. 29 edition ("Leaf collection program in Corvallis adjusts timeline"), there was no mention of putting the leaves into yard debris barrels to be placed neatly on the sidewalk for pickup.

I live on 29th Street and do not put my piles of leaves in the bike lane. I use my yard debris barrels.

I speak from experience after getting snagged by a hefty branch hidden in a leaf pile in a bike lane. I have lots of leaves and use only the yard debris barrels for leaf pick-up on the sidewalk.

Dianne Roth

Corvallis