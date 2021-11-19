Letter: Use of fence as metaphor effective

It is the best piece of writing I have read in the paper in many months. It is well structured, poignant and timely. Her use of a fence as a metaphor for systemic racism is simple but highly effective.

Unfortunately, there are elements in our society and others that seek to raise the fence rather than lower it or, as Ms. Leonard suggests, tear it down. I just wish that more people like Ms. Leonard would step forward and use their talents to call out injustice. The more light that is shone on bigotry and hate, the harder it will be for their practitioners to hide.