Letter: US has its freedom to starve to death

A big factor in the nation’s current homeless crisis was President Clinton in the 1990s doing away with the welfare program.

The food stamp program is the only part of it left. (For those aged 20-something, the welfare program made payments to people in need for food and rent — back when rent was a fraction of what it costs today.)

Not having a welfare system is a huge part of the many reasons why people are sleeping in the streets. As I understand it, qualified single mothers can still get some payments for their children, depending on which state they reside in. But there is no overall welfare program at the federal level.

Tracey Ullman, a British comedian, once said when asked how she liked the U.S., “Yes, you have your freedom: freedom to starve to death.”

Mary Brock

Albany

