I agree with the April 20 As I See It piece, “Oregon needs more wildlife crossings” by Debbie Mode.

As a hunter-conservationist, I pay close attention to wildlife populations across Oregon, and am deeply troubled by the decline in mule deer populations specifically. Since 2016, Oregon’s mule deer population has dropped by 30% due to human developments, habitat loss and migration barriers.

That troubling statistic — coupled with data from the Oregon Department of Transportation, which recorded 4,874 wildlife-vehicle collisions in 2022 alone — is a wakeup call that Oregon can and must do better to make our roads safer for people and wildlife alike.

Migratory wildlife must move seasonally, and highways are barriers that restrict these essential movements. They not only limit wildlife population growth rates through wildlife-vehicle collisions, but they also inhibit wildlife migration.

Thankfully, as the author notes, a bill is moving through the legislature that would fund wildlife connectivity projects across the state. HB 2999 — introduced by Rep. Ken Helm, and sponsored by nearly two dozen state lawmakers — comes at a time when Oregon is lagging behind other Western states in wildlife crossing and connectivity solutions.

But it doesn’t need to be that way. Oregon can be a leader by passing HB 2999 and funding these life-saving measures. We have seen how wildlife connectivity projects pay for themselves over a short period of time. I urge our Legislature to pass HB 2999, taking a critical step in making our roads a safer place to travel.

Lynne Warwick

Philomath