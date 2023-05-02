As a parent and a former educator, I was deeply disturbed by school board candidate Sean Taylor’’s recent comments about curriculum and parental control.

It is inappropriate to suggest that parents whose children are in public school should have the final say over what is taught in our schools. Can you name another profession where parents dictate over the professional?

Curriculum is developed by professional educators who have the knowledge and expertise to determine what is appropriate and effective for students. This process is guided by state standards, which are based on years of research and development by experts in the field.

To suggest that parents should have more control over education than the professionals who are in charge of public education is not only absurd, it is seriously misguided.

Furthermore, we must recognize that not all parents have the best interests of their children at heart. Veering away from state-approved curriculum and allowing parents to dictate public school curriculum could lead to the spread of misinformation and extremism. Our curriculum should not be in the hands of extremists.

I urge all voters to support incumbent candidate Michael Thomson, who understands the importance of professional educators and who has worked, and will continue to work, to ensure that our public school children receive the best possible research-supported education.

Samantha Sheley

Albany