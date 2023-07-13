It is time for the city of Corvallis to end the two-tiered justice system.

You may or may not be surprised to hear that the city of Corvallis is still, in 2023, punishing people for being poor.

Some things are out of the court’s control, and some things are in the court’s control. The process and timeline for traffic citation fines and license suspensions are in their control.

If a traffic fine is not paid in full by the due date, the city should automatically initiate a payment plan or assess a late fee. They should not automatically quadruple the fine, which is current practice (maximum penalty).

If someone cannot pay in full in two weeks, they definitely cannot pay the amount quadrupled in an additional two weeks. If they are wealthy, of course they can.

If they are not wealthy, well, they will lose their license for 10 years. For a $265 ticket that is seven weeks old as of today. Ten years. My kids will be grown by then. Now is when I need my license.

But I may lose it over a $265 traffic citation not being paid on time. Did I mess up? Yes. Does the punishment fit the citation? No.

Once it gets this bad, many people will become overwhelmed and just give up. Post-pandemic life is not the same as pre-pandemic life. Please update your procedures to be more equitable for all people, regardless of their wealth status. Thank you.

Casey Cox

Lebanon