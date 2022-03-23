Letter: Universal health care not partisan

In her letter noting Democratic support for universal health care (“Democrats demand health care for all,” Feb. 24), Susan Heath may have inadvertently reinforced the myth that this is a partisan issue.

I’d like to correct that misconception.

Whether government has a role in guaranteeing access to health care has been needlessly turned into a partisan issue by both parties, but the issue is of concern to all Americans. Tens of millions of Americans can’t afford health care, and Republicans and Independents are as likely as Democrats to find themselves without adequate coverage in the event of serious medical need. To solve this problem, we must consider all options.

While the electorate is about evenly split between liberals and conservatives, in almost every poll, more than 60% of Oregonians say they would support universal health care. One poll found that when the proposal was explained in a way that actually outlined how such a system would work and be paid for, 62% said they would “definitely” or “probably” be willing to pay a substantial tax to finance such a system.

Given that finding, one has to wonder how many other conservatives would agree if they had the facts about why every other wealthy country has chosen universal health care. Health Care for All Oregon would love to provide a speaker to the Linn County Republicans or any conservative group that wants to discuss the issue. Just go to the HCAO website to find out how to arrange for a speaker.

Rick Staggenborg, M.D.

Chair, Health Care for All Oregon — Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0