Proponents of universal or single-payer health care for Oregon are bullies and tyrants.

They intend to misuse government to force even those who loathe their system to fund it, and, in most cases, fully adopt it, since resources they could have used for alternatives will have been confiscated to support the universal system.

If they could not harness government power, proponents would have to hire a gang of thuggish enforcers to implement their system. They want to turn government into nothing better than a gang of thuggish enforcers.

Proponents can also be characterized as collectivists. Collectivism exists whenever a powerful faction forces a less powerful but harmless, innocent faction to change its behavior for no other reason than this pleases the powerful faction.

Collectivism is evil. It is a form of enslavement.

Proponents can also be viewed as un-American. The spirit of America is captured in the “unalienable Rights” reference in the Declaration of Independence. What are these rights? They’re the rights of every American to live in a relatively autonomous way, free from unwarranted coercion imposed by others.

Proponents of universal health care do not believe in these rights.

Proponents can also be classified as irrational and utopian. If they prevail, people of means and good doctors will flee the state, and people looking for “free” health care will stream in. The Oregon technocrats who are preparing rosy projections are dreamers and liars.

Even the lunatics in California have so far grudgingly acknowledged that universal health care seems unworkable.

Richard Hirschi

Albany