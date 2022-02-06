Letter: U.S. determined to fight with Russia

As I write this, the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents disagree on whether a Russian invasion is imminent.

U.S. government officials insist (without evidence) that Russia wants to invade Ukraine solely because “Putin wants to restore the Russian Empire.” This is being used to justify a massive military buildup in Ukraine, to the delight of U.S. arms manufacturers. The truth is less colorful.

Last March the U.S. encouraged President Zelensky to launch a major assault on Donbass, the Russian-speaking part of Ukraine on the border. Most of the Russian troops there now were brought in then, causing Zelensky to back off. Was this an act of aggression? If “humanitarian intervention” has any validity, Russia defending Ukrainians of Russian origin from a neo-Nazi government that regards them as subhuman seems to qualify.

The truth is that the U.S. never gave up on provoking Russia into a war that would be catastrophic for both sides. Zelensky knows this, which is why he is trying to stop the war talk. If he doesn’t intensify ongoing attacks on Donbass under U.S. pressure, expect a terrorist attack.

We are already told to blame it on Russia. It would make far more sense if CIA-trained Ukrainian special forces known to be in Donbass did the deed.

Please consider the possibility that Russia is not responding to Putin’s imperial ambitions, but to those of the U.S. foreign policy establishment. It seems that they are determined to fight a war with Russia to the last drop of Ukrainian blood.

Rick Staggenborg, M.D., president, Veterans for Peace Linus Pauling Chapter

Albany

