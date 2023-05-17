Following up on two recent letters to the editor on the subject, I have long pondered this because it is not clearly defined in the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles Driver’s Manual.

It is clear that it doesn’t matter if you are turning left or right on you red light; it’s a curb-to-curb action. My understanding has always been that it’s a violation to cross a lane of green-light traffic from your red.

Two perfect examples of this infraction are the I-5 southbound exit at Highway 34, and the Corvallis bypass at Highway 34 eastbound.

I realize I’m not going to change society, but if a few folks have better driving habits and say, “Wow, I didn’t know that!,” then my 2 cents was worth it. Or maybe I’m wrong, and it’s a legal maneuver.

Chris Schaffner

