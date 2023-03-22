The indictment of Donald Trump by the Manhattan district attorney is long overdue.

Hopefully it will be only the first of several, with others to follow from state and federal authorities. Trump’s track record of civil and criminal activity is an embarrassment to the country and a disgrace to the office he held.

There is no provision in the Constitution that prohibits the prosecution of a sitting or former president. The only prohibition is a Department of Justice memorandum without legal standing that “protects” a sitting president. Gerald Ford was well aware of Nixon’s jeopardy, and that is why he pardoned him.

The president should be a paragon of moral behavior. When he or she breaches that status or acts in a manner detrimental to the welfare of the nation or its laws, then the president should be held to account. The argument that impeachment is the remedy for lawless behavior is ridiculous, as evidenced by Trump’s two acquittals.

Mike Pence and other Republicans have warned that Trump’s indictment would set a dangerous precedent. Perhaps so, but it is time to establish that precedent.

Kenneth R. England

Albany