Letter: Trump voters have been brainwashed

The headline in the local paper the morning of Jan. 11 said to stay out of the emergency room (“OHA says avoid ERs if possible”). Too much COVID-19.

The story reported 44 dead in Benton County, 210 dead in Linn County. Of the 4,237,000 Oregonians, 2,789,000 are fully vaccinated, leaving a disease pool of 1,448,000 more susceptible Oregonians.

It has been about three months since I got my booster and started looking at deaths from COVID-19 in various counties in Oregon.

I am 70, got my first two Pfizers at the Linn County Fairgrounds by the end of March. I got a Pfizer booster on Oct. 5 there as well. Very nice operation. Thank you.

Thirteen weeks ago, on Oct. 1, the Oregon Health Authority listed 30 dead in Benton County and 107 dead in Linn County from COVID. Since then, 14 have died in Benton, 103 in Linn. Linn is bigger.

I made the mistake of attributing the disparity to a Biden/Trump divide. That is not accurate. The Biden voters in both Linn and Benton County are not dying at anywhere near the rate of the Trump voters. Probably 9 to 1, if national averages hold locally.

Why? Trump voters have been brainwashed into not believing science and medicine. They are not vaccinated because they have been deluded into actively working against minimal public health measures, including protecting themselves and their families with vaccines.

Robert Corl

Albany

