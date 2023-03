Trump’s first indictment of at least two is an “about time” story. But it doesn’t affect my day-to-day life.

What affects my day is school violence, lack of drivers with a concern for other people, oil prices, food prices, health care costs, climate change, my kids’ well-being, my parents’ health and safety, my extended family’s health, my partner’s health and safety, saving enough for retirement and waking up the next morning.