Letter: Trump lost by 7 million votes

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” The origination of this statement is debated, but we can see it playing out today.

Trump continues to this day to attack our democratic process with his lie. Alarmingly, the percentage of Republicans who accept it is increasing over time.

Another quotation of debatable origin is “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” I would like to alter this statement. The only thing necessary for a lie to triumph is for the truth to be silent. As long as Trump and his followers keep pushing the lie, anyone who values truth must keep labeling it a lie.

Trump lost by approximately 7 million votes. He has one win in more than 60 court cases and it had nothing to do with fraud. Republican judges and Trump-appointed judges have thrown out cases because they are not based on facts.

Republican officials have refused to join Trump’s attack on democracy by overthrowing valid election results. Trump’s efforts to use the U.S. Department of Justice to allow Republican legislatures to overthrow the election failed when the two top Department of Justice officials (both Republicans) refused to sign a letter stating the DOJ was investigating serious election fraud. Arizona’s big eight-month audit found nothing.

If we do not want Trump’s lie to be the only voice heard, we must speak up and keep speaking up.

Stan Sahnow

Corvallis

