Regarding “Whistleblower Makes Offer to House GOP,” from the Nov. 4 edition: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy publicly spoke this: “When you’re talking about the removal of the president of the United States, undoing democracy, undoing what the American public had voted for..."
Unfortunately, McCarthy’s words reveal that Republicans, especially prominent Republicans like McCarthy, have sunk to that wretched disposition of defending the congenital liar, the perpetually spoiled rich Trump kid, by repeating their revisionist fantasy about Trump’s 2016 election.
“Undoing democracy”? No democracy in Trump’s election! Trump received the votes of only 31.5% of all American registered voters. Another 31.5% did not cast a presidential vote. Hillary Clinton won most of the remaining 37% votes, and, in absolute numbers, won nearly 2.9 million more votes than Trump.
It’s no pleasure to mention that anti-democratic, antiquated institution, the “Electoral College,” a title introduced into federal law 57 years after the U.S. Constitution proclaimed “Electors” in Article II. Under that constitution 304 Republican Electors, despite Clinton’s advantage of 2.9 million votes, installed Trump to be Commander in Chief, or, one might say, Field Marshal Bone Spurs.
It was all legal, but it was not “what the American public had voted for." If one traces the numbers of popular votes that directly sent the 304 Republicans to the college, they add up to just 20.5% of registered voters.
Republican presidential candidates have lost six of the last seven popular votes in national elections. Not removed, Trump will make this seven for eight.
Leo Quirk
Corvallis (Nov. 4)