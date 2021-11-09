Letter: Trump created the big lie that he won

In 2016, Donald Trump boasted that he was so well loved that he could shoot someone in downtown New York City and his people would look the other way.

He’s done better than that.

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. He claimed the voting was rigged and he actually won by a landslide.

When the recounts didn’t confirm his claims, Trump colluded with other Republican Party believers and white nationalists to invade the Capitol to challenge the counting of the electoral vote in Congress. The process would certify Biden won. Trump invited “his people” to come to D.C. on Jan. 6 to “take our country back.” The plan was for Vice President Mike Pence not to accept the voting by states because of questions about their validity.

Then the House of Representatives would vote and choose the next president. The GOP would hold the majority. Trump would remain in/return to office.

Donald Trump created the Big Lie that he won. He then set in motion a conspiracy that would overthrow the Constitution and the rule of law. He has created division, spread doubt and attacked the Constitution.

If not for an unholy devotion to Trump, he would have been convicted, impeached and forced out of office.

His supporters have a cult-like devotion that ignores science, the truth and the common courtesy to listen to those who disagree. They are willing to overthrow the federal and state governments by armed zealots rather than the ballot box.

And his people think it’s OK.

Will Reid

Corvallis

